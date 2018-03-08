How you can help raise money for fallen officers

By: Jill Myra

Join me Friday, March 9, 2018 for a fun fundraiser to support The Police Unity Tour Chapter 10!

Come to the Alchemist and Barrister Princeton any time from 5pm to 1am and a portion of all food and drink sales will go towards funding The Police Unity Tour Chapter 10. There will be live music, food and drink specials, commemorative t-shirts and pint glasses.

The "A&B" is located at 28 Witherspoon St, Princeton. Come out of hibernation for a good time for a great cause!

