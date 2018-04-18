How many pets are in each NJ county? The results may shock you

New Jerseyans love their pets but I was wondering where in the state are the most pet lovers are found. Fortunately, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare put together a list of the number of pet households in the state, broken down by county. The more populous counties are well represented -- Bergen and Middlesex, the counties with the most people, also have the most pets and so on. St. Hubert’s estimates the total household dog and cat population to be 2,878,037 (1,382,876 dogs and 1,495,161 cats). The list is as follows:

County / Number of Pet Households

Atlantic / 51,718

Bergen / 172,547

Burlington / 84,751

Camden / 96,433

Cape May / 18,084

Cumberland / 29,629

Essex / 147,921

Gloucester / 54,378

Hudson /122,488

Hunterdon / 23,857

Mercer / 69,159

Middlesex / 154,159

Monmouth / 118,184

Morris / 93,513

Ocean / 108,999

Passaic 94,431

Salem / 12,351

Somerset / 61,536

Sussex / 27,686

Union / 102,147

Warren / 20,215

More from New Jersey 101.5