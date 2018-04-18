How many pets are in each NJ county? The results may shock you
New Jerseyans love their pets but I was wondering where in the state are the most pet lovers are found. Fortunately, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare put together a list of the number of pet households in the state, broken down by county. The more populous counties are well represented -- Bergen and Middlesex, the counties with the most people, also have the most pets and so on. St. Hubert’s estimates the total household dog and cat population to be 2,878,037 (1,382,876 dogs and 1,495,161 cats). The list is as follows:
County / Number of Pet Households
- Atlantic / 51,718
- Bergen / 172,547
- Burlington / 84,751
- Camden / 96,433
- Cape May / 18,084
- Cumberland / 29,629
- Essex / 147,921
- Gloucester / 54,378
- Hudson /122,488
- Hunterdon / 23,857
- Mercer / 69,159
- Middlesex / 154,159
- Monmouth / 118,184
- Morris / 93,513
- Ocean / 108,999
- Passaic 94,431
- Salem / 12,351
- Somerset / 61,536
- Sussex / 27,686
- Union / 102,147
- Warren / 20,215
