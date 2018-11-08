How about Gin and Bourbon for breakfast? Yup, we did that
If you're still recovering from the election, whether you won or lost, we've got a drink for you!
It's called the "Election Day Hangover Cure" by our own morning show news anchor, Eric Scott. You'll be surprised at how nice it tastes and how smooth is goes down.
I was skeptical because it has both Gin and Bourbon, but this one hits the mark! Try it! Let me know what you think on Twitter and use the hashtag #BreakfastBooze
Recipe:
- 2-parts bourbon
- 2-parts VERY DRY gin
- 1-part Ginger Ale
- Splash of pineapple juice
- Splash of simple syrup
- Dash of Orange Bitters
- Garnish with maraschino cherry
