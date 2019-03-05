Hey Gov Murphy! Fill the Potholes!

You'd think that our government could at the very least make sure our roadways are not covered in craters waiting to wreck your car. Despite the fact that the Turnpike authority is making money (actually being named, at one point, the " most profitable toll road in the US "), the roadway doesn't reflect that fact.

As you've likely heard, people have tried to recoup the cost of damage to their cars through the state, but it's very difficult. The state has lawyers to push back and most people, from what we've heard, get denied.

One of the reasons is the DOT has to have prior knowledge of the pothole. So we've partnered with Plymouth Rock Assurance to identify as many as we can so they have no more excuses.

Just click HERE and report any and EVERY pothole on your way to work, school and around your neighborhood.

In the meantime, we pulled a few of the funnier tweets about NJ potholes. This one was my favorite:

Here are a few more:

What's your favorite?



Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

