Here’s how charitable New Jerseyans are

According to a study by Wallethub.com, New Jersey is firmly in the middle when it comes to volunteering and charitable donations. New Jersey ranked 31st out of all 50 states , coming in at 27th for charitable giving and 31st in volunteering.

Utah, Maryland, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Wisconsin were the top states for volunteering and charity and Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Hawaii were the lowest ranked. South Dakota was the best in “Volunteering and Service” and Utah was tops in “Charitable Giving.” The criteria used for the rankings include percentage of sheltered homeless, volunteer rate, share of income donated and several more. In case you’re wondering, the research shows that red states and blue states were almost identically generous.