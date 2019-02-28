Hearing Bob Williams’ voice — ‘a miraculous thing’

If you want to know what true joy, true gratefulness, true humility sounds like, you'll want to tune into this week's Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Jim and Patrick Lavery are joined by the man whose shoes Patrick is filling temporarily — Jim's partner in podcasting, longtime New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams.

Bob is just weeks into his recovery from a kidney transplant that came just in time, as his own kidney was about to give out. Roxbury neighbor Kim Roumes donated one of hers, saving Bob's life.

"It's been two weeks since my transplant surgery and I cannot believe how good I'm feeling, guys," Bob tells Jim and Patrick. The only downside to his recovery: "I'm getting kind of antsy since I'm just sitting around watching Maury Povich and Judge Judy all day."

But Bob plans to be back on New Jersey 101.5's air soon, first calling in from home so he can continue rest and recovery, and then eventually back in the studio.

"Everybody was praying for you ... it worked out. This is as close to a miraculous thing as I've ever seen," Jim says.

None of it could have happened without Kim.

"She is just the most beautiful, wonderful person. She did the most selfless act that I can ever imagine, that most people can ever imagine," Bob says. "She gave me part of her body so I could live. You don't find people like that every day, guys."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

