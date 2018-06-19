Have a fun night at the shore for a great cause!
If you've never been to Bar Anticipation and The Grotto in the summer, this Thursday night is a great opportunity to go and check it out. If you have been there then you know what a great place this is and you've probably got some great memories from there. Thursday night I hope to get over there and share in the fun for a great cause.
My friends from Team Shamrock, part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is raising money to build a smart home for a local serviceman Scott Nokes in Howell, NJ. If ever there was a worthy cause, building smart homes for injured service members, is definitely near the top of the list. There will be great entertainment, prizes, great food and always great people. Hope you can make it Thursday night at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como!
More from New Jersey 101.5: