Whenever it snows, the most common complaint we get from callers is about how few plows are plowing or how they're plowing. In a state as crowded and congested as New Jersey with so many heavily traveled roads, it's a wonder how they get it all done as efficiently as they do. I don't know what people expect the DOT workers or supervisors to do, maybe catch the flakes as they fall from the sky or make sure they plow from your driveway to the highway before they do anything else. But these guys work long hours under stressful, harsh conditions and they get the job done.

It's not a job any of us "civilians" would envy any time it snows or sleets. You may have had a tough time getting around Wednesday or you may have been amazed at how clear the roads were mid afternoon at the height of the snow storm, like I was. I believe the government has its hands and tentacles in far too many areas of our lives, but maintaining safe roads, is definitely at the top of the list of things they should do. And they do the best they can no matter who the governor is or how many dumb press conferences these self aggrandizing narcissists put on. Hats off the the men and women of the DOT and the job they do every time it snows and we have to drive home in it.

