Hard Rock Atlantic City has booked a year of shows! Here’s a list

Hard Rock Atlantic City will hit the ground running this summer. The new hotel and casino ( at the revamped site of Trump Taj Mahal ) has set an official grand opening date for June 28, with a full slate of performances already booked! The schedule includes Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Southside Johnny, Steely Dan, Pat Benatar with Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield. There's also Kid Rock, George Thorogood, The Cult, Bush and STP (featuring the Shore native brothers, Dean and Robert DeLeo). Comics set for Hard Rock AC include Amy Schumer and Jon Lovitz.

The biggest acts will play the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, expanded to hold 7,000 people. Other acts will take the stage at the Theater, which seats 1,500. Tickets for the first wave of about 50 shows go on sale Friday, April 20.

June 26, 27 & 28 -Steve Byrne (comedian)

July 1, 8, 22 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

July 3 & 4 - Howie Mandel

July 5 - Third Eye Blind

July 5 - Jon Lovitz

July 6 - Kellie Pickler

July 7 - The Dan Band

July 10 & 11 - Doug T the Hypnotist

July 12 - Ted Nugent

July 13 and 14 - Florida Georgia Line

July 21 - Gin Blossoms

July 21 - Chris Young

July 26 - Pat Benatar, Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield

July 26 - Rascal Flatts, Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce

July 27 - A Thousand Horses

July 27 & 28 - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

July 31, Aug. 1 & 2 - Greg Hahn (comedian)

Aug. 1 - 'Revolution 3' tour: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

Aug. 4 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Aug. 9 - George Thorogood

August 5, 12, 19, 26 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

Aug. 11 - The Million Dollar Quartet

Aug. 18 - Blake Shelton

Aug. 23 - Counting Crows and Live

Aug. 26 - Toby Keith and Trace Adkins

Sept. 1 - Amy Schumer and friends

Sept. 2,9,16 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

Sept. 8 - The Fab Faux

Sept. 22 - Cole Swindell

Oct. 13 - Steely Dan

Oct. 19 & 20 - Kid Rock

Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 - Rock of Ages

April 30 - May 5, 2019 - Kinky Boots

In unveiling the opening schedule on Wednesday, Hard Rock International Chairman & CEO, Jim Allen noted "The Grand Opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will set the tone for a new era of entertainment in Atlantic City ." He added the $500 million dollar property will "offer something for everyone."

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first repor ting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from New Jersey 101.5: