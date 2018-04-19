Hard Rock Atlantic City has booked a year of shows! Here’s a list
Hard Rock Atlantic City will hit the ground running this summer. The new hotel and casino (at the revamped site of Trump Taj Mahal) has set an official grand opening date for June 28, with a full slate of performances already booked! The schedule includes Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Southside Johnny, Steely Dan, Pat Benatar with Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield. There's also Kid Rock, George Thorogood, The Cult, Bush and STP (featuring the Shore native brothers, Dean and Robert DeLeo). Comics set for Hard Rock AC include Amy Schumer and Jon Lovitz.
The biggest acts will play the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, expanded to hold 7,000 people. Other acts will take the stage at the Theater, which seats 1,500. Tickets for the first wave of about 50 shows go on sale Friday, April 20.
June 26, 27 & 28 -Steve Byrne (comedian)
July 1, 8, 22 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
July 3 & 4 - Howie Mandel
July 5 - Third Eye Blind
July 5 - Jon Lovitz
July 6 - Kellie Pickler
July 7 - The Dan Band
July 10 & 11 - Doug T the Hypnotist
July 12 - Ted Nugent
July 13 and 14 - Florida Georgia Line
July 21 - Gin Blossoms
July 21 - Chris Young
July 26 - Pat Benatar, Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield
July 26 - Rascal Flatts, Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce
July 27 - A Thousand Horses
July 27 & 28 - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
July 31, Aug. 1 & 2 - Greg Hahn (comedian)
Aug. 1 - 'Revolution 3' tour: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush
Aug. 4 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Aug. 9 - George Thorogood
August 5, 12, 19, 26 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
Aug. 11 - The Million Dollar Quartet
Aug. 18 - Blake Shelton
Aug. 23 - Counting Crows and Live
Aug. 26 - Toby Keith and Trace Adkins
Sept. 1 - Amy Schumer and friends
Sept. 2,9,16 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
Sept. 8 - The Fab Faux
Sept. 22 - Cole Swindell
Oct. 13 - Steely Dan
Oct. 19 & 20 - Kid Rock
Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 - Rock of Ages
April 30 - May 5, 2019 - Kinky Boots
In unveiling the opening schedule on Wednesday, Hard Rock International Chairman & CEO, Jim Allen noted "The Grand Opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will set the tone for a new era of entertainment in Atlantic City." He added the $500 million dollar property will "offer something for everyone."
