A new look at the (proposed) Atlantic City Hard Rock exterior

ATLANTIC CITY — The building's been de-Trumped and de-Taj'd.

And soon, it'll be hard to miss the highly-anticipated Hard Rock Casino Hotel, opening on the property of the former Taj Mahal, assuming the company's signage plans are approved by city officials.

Among those plans — a 60-foot red guitar greeting visitors at the valet entrance, a 40-foot-high Hard Rock badge atop one tower, and letters spanning 141 feet down the side of the other.

Representatives for the resort appeared before the Land Use division of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority early Thursday, seeking variances for signage planned on and around the upcoming casino.

The board was briefed on 80 proposed signs, some of which would need approval for going beyond regulated size and height.

"We believe we have a respectful request," architect Thomas Sykes said during the meeting. "We don't think we over-signed. We want to be noted, but we don't want to be in poor taste."

Sykes and Jack Plackter, an Atlantic City attorney who represents Hard Rock, noted the requested signs are consistent with the size and placement seen at other casino properties along the strip.

"And clearly they're very consistent with what Hard Rock has done in other areas of the country and also internationally," Plackter said.

The casino's presentation included 14 proposed signs for an adjacent convenience store, gas station and car wash. Fifteen signs would face visitors passing the casino along the boardwalk.

Lance Landgraf, director of planning & development for CRDA, said the variances could be considered by the full board as soon as Tuesday. The casino is expected to open this summer.

"It's a great use of a building that was sitting vacant for a while," Landgraf said. "The reuse of a casino structure is dynamite; we want to see that happen. We really are excited about the Hard Rock brand coming to Atlantic City, as a great music venue, as a great casino, and as a great hotel."

An estimated $500 million is being spent on renovations to the property that dealt its last hand in October 2016.

