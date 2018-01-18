Sign at Mercer County Park (Townsquare Media NJ)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in Mercer County Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Lillian Alford’ (Marywood University)

Lillian Alford’s body was found along a tree line within the 2,500 acre park just off Hughes Drive, according to Lt. Michael Kelvy of the Hamilton Police. He said there was no indication foul play was involved.

Kelvy did not offer additional information about Alford’s death and said the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

Alford was a member of the Class of 2019 at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where she ran track and field.

University spokeswoman Juneann Greco confirmed Alford was a student and told New Jersey 101.5 the school was saddened to learn of her death.

On Marywood’s website, Alford said, “I strive each and every day to make an impact of my own on the Marywood campus and community. Through my involvement in campus ministry, my studies in special education, and through my leadership with managing the swim team, I feel blessed to be able to make a difference for others.”

She was a 2015 graduate of Hopewell Valley Central High School.

“The sudden and tragic loss of a young person is difficult for a school community. Lillian was a special person who touched many lives at Central High School. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Alford family. For any young person who may be struggling, please speak to a school counselor or adult. We are here to help,” Hopewell Valley Tana Smith said.

Alford helped organize the Pennington Day 5K in 2014 to commemorate the life of a 10-year-old Hopewell Valley girl who participated in Special Olympics and died in 2013, according to a report on the CentralJersey.com website.

Messages to Hopewell Valley have not yet been returned.

prayers to Lillian Alford and her family, no one should have to go through that and feel that kind of pain ❤️ — rach♡ (@SellingerRachel) January 17, 2018

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

