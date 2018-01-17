Woman’s body found in Mercer County Park

Sign at Mercer County Park (Townsquare Media NJ)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A woman’s body was found in Mercer County Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told The Trentonian that a park worker found the body around 1 p.m. near Hughes Lane entrance to the park. The woman is of Asian descent, according to the paper.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 a woman’s body had been found, and it was assisting Hamilton Police with the investigation, but it did not provide further details. Hamilton Police have not yet returned messages.

Mercer County Park is a 2,500 acre park in Lawrence, Hamilton and West Windsor, with a number of athletic facilities.

