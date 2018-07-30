Halfway through summer- Jersey recounts best moments so far…

We are about halfway through the summer and I hope you're making the most of it. So far, I've taken my football fan children to the Landon Collins Celebrity softball game and the NFL Experience. We also went to the Asbury Park Boardwalk where we played at the Silver Ball Museum, as well as saw the 40th anniversary showing of "Month Python and the Holy Grail" with a Q and A by John Cleese. I also opened for Gilbert Gottfried at Joey Harrison's River House in Forked River.

Coming up in August, we'll be at Giants training camp, a beach house in Sea Isle City, and the Ocean City and Wildwood boardwalks. Comedy-wise, I'll be opening for Bobby Collins at Catch A Rising Star on Friday Aug 10, Artie Lange and Rev Bob Levy at the Playground Pier in Atlantic City on Aug 20, then back there on Tuesday to open for Chuck Nice. Then on Sept 1, I'll be with Bob Nelson at Joey Harrison's River House.

That's my summer, here are some of your best moments so far... along with my comments.

Bubba Nangle: "Drank beer"

Noelle Rose Lisa: "Spent time with my 92 year old uncle Gigia"

Kathleen Cahill Tintle: "Hmm, I have to say #1: helping a friend navigate life with a brain injury & #2: helping to feed homeless kitties after a friend passed unexpectedly. She had been feeding & TNRing those in need at NINE locations! Both situations are heartbreaking. 💔"

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe: "Tonight i watched my daughter race a 600cc microsprint!"

Bob Hornsby: "Mentored many. Sold a lot of paintings and landed a new girlfriend. Life is good"

Carol Bremme: "Watched John Dorenbos in OC. What an entertainer and a message, Forgive, Teamwork, Accountability"

Annette Wenhold: "My daughter and I took a cruise to the Bahamas for her graduating HS"

Carlo Bellario: "Seeing and meeting some of the best bands around"

Jusella Bella: "Spending quality time with my loved ones"

Joanne Ginn Glassoff: "3 mutual friends River Lady Dinner Cruise in Toms River"

Rich Pawlak: "Watch the Lawrence Little League All Stars win their first District 12 championship in 42 years!"

Carren Zienowicz Boyce: "Camping"...with our camper

Vickie Shaw: "Manalapan 1974 reunion"

Maryjo Hamrick: "Saw Gilbert Gottfried"...That guy opening up wasn't bad either ;)

