Guy shaves on NJ Transit — What happened to the shaving cream?

OK, I agree that it's awful that people jumped on social media to shame a guy who was shaving on the train. But then you find out that he was homeless and traveling to meet his family for help and just wanted to look presentable. There's even a GoFundMe page to help the guy.

Here's my takeaway that no one seems to be addressing. Where's the conductor? Why did the guy shooting the video not report that the shaver was flinging cream and presumably cut facial hair on the ground of the train? A tad unsanitary, dontcha think?

So before you decide to take the next video and post it to complain about NJ Transit, maybe step up and alert someone that the activity you're watching isn't appropriate onboard behavior?

