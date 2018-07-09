Give yourself a $1,000 raise…TODAY!

Seriously, after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of a government worker who wanted to 'opt-out' of his public worker Union dues, the move is on for local NJ government employees to explore their own options.

If you are a New Jersey teacher, represented by the NJEA or a public worker covered by the CWA, you can now opt out of your annual dues. That's right, paying a fortune in dues? Tired of your union reps spending your money on political vendettas? (read: NJEA takes on Senate President Steve Sweeney.) Or just would rather take the approximately $1,000 and put it back in your own pocket.

I was joined by Erica Jedynak who is organizing the help site/line for New Jersey workers. She's encouraging you to visit mypaymysay.com and call (833) 33-MYPAY in order to learn the facts about what it means to you if you opt-out. Learn the facts about how you can finally make your own informed decisions without the coercion of the union bosses. The Supreme Court has empowered you, take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

