The New York Giants return from their bye to face the 49ers in San Francisco. Nick Mullens after dazzling the Oakland Raiders will be the new 49ers quarterback.

Giants fans can only imaging what a new quarterback would do for a team. Remember you can't spell reliable without ELI.

Fluffy will be picking the winner of the game by eating from the bowl in front of the team. Who will he pick? Only the Fluffster knows for sure.