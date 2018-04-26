The New York Giants are reportedly trying to trade away offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, who was drafted with the overall ninth pick in the NFL draft in 2015. It's been tough for Flowers in New York — being immediately inserted at left tackle because of an injury to the incumbent Will Beatty at the time. I think it's best for both sides if he stays.

This year, with the Giants signing veteran Nate Solder to replace Flowers on the left and moving him to the right side to compete for a job, Flowers was the only player not to show up for the team's off-season program. Obviously, his feelings are hurt. He is a kid who works very hard in the off-season and has bared the brunt of the blame for the offensive line woes.

But this is a new regime that must do everything that it can to win. Head Coach Pat Shurmur is a much better communicator than former coach Ben McAdoo, and if they can turn Flowers around and get him going on the right side, he could actually be one of the "hog mollies" that general manager Dave Gettleman talked about when he took this job. If Beatty hadn't gotten hurt, Flowers would have started there in the first place.

Good offensive tackles are hard to find, and I think before you get lesser value than the first-round pick they used to draft Flowers, they should try to salvage the situation. It would be a major feather in the cap of both Shurmur and General Manager Dave Gettleman if they could.

More from NJ 101.5: