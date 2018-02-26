Giants could go Chubb with number two pick

More and more mock drafts have the Giants selecting Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the upcoming NFL draft which begins Thursday, April 26th in Dallas. The Penn State running back has been described as "generational" and I would love to see him in a Big Blue offense with Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram. But what if they don't get the chance? Quarterback? Don't be surprised if they go defense and take Bradley Chubb .

I'm really not seeing a lot of love for all these available quarterbacks in this upcoming draft, although that could change after the combine which begins Friday. Cleveland has the number one pick and they botched a trade with Cincinnati last year for quarterback, A.J. McCarron, who's now available in free agency.

The Browns can't afford to screw up another quarterback pick and since we know they like McCarron, it's not inconceivable that they sign him and then take Barkley with the first pick. Do you take a running back with the first pick in the draft? You do if he's generational and Barkley could return Cleveland to their glory days of Jim Brown and LeRoy Kelly. He also takes the pressure off Mccarron in Todd Haley's offense.

The Giants are up next and they are committed to Eli for at least this year if not more. Manning may be 37 but he's never missed a game with an injury and the belief is if they get him an offensive line, he should be much better. I don't see the new regime of Dave Gettlemen and head coach Pat Shurmur making the fans wait a few years to see the number two pick. They also have Davis Webb in the building whom they can groom for the future and it would be a good idea to sign Sam Bradford as insurance for Eli since Shurmur has coached him in St Louis,Philadelphia, and Minnesota.

If you're going to go best available athlete who's not a quarterback at number two, then you have to go Chubb. Despite the Giants having already paid out a lot of money for defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre Paul you can never have enough pass rushers. As Dave Gettlemen said at his introductory press conference, "Let me tell you something. I don’t care what position it is. You can never have too many great players at one position. I mean, you think about us – we got (Michael) Strahan and Osi (Umenyiora) and we’re drafting (Justin) Tuck and we’re drafting (Mathias) Kiwanuka and people are looking at us like we have brain damage. You can never have too many great players at one position."

So what do we know about Chubb? Here's the bottom line from nfl.com :

Chubb possesses high-end physical traits, years of production and the ability to play in a variety of positions in both odd and even fronts. Chubb returned to school last year and turned areas of improvement into areas of strength. His motor and athletic ability cause him to jump off the tape snap after snap and his play attributes and production should translate quickly as a pro. Chubb should be an early pick, early starter and multi-time Pro Bowler. I don't know about you but I can live with that. Don't be surprised if it happens.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :