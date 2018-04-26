You all know the refrain by now: Bend over, here it comes.

Of course, we're talking about how the taxman takes a special pleasure in ... ahem ... collecting from the good people of New Jersey. And why don't people do something about it?

Well, says Jim Gearhart: You can. Make the politicians afraid. And nothing makes them more afraid than the threat of losing their jobs.

So maybe, just maybe, Jim says, if we give the average politician "fear of his job, his career" we can do something about property taxes being spent on things like a truant officer for preschool, or $5 textbooks that wind up costing us $65.

Jim says he doesn't even mind paying his local property taxes — he gets great services from his town. It's the 70 percent or so that goes to schools he has a problem with. And when the state constitution says the state will provide a thorough and efficient education for all children — but the cost falls to property owners, and not the state budget — Jim says something is very, very wrong.

That's all in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

And that's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39, Annette and Megan's podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they explore why "promposals" are costing New Jersey families hundreds and hundres of dollars.

And on Speaking Millennial, the gang explores what recovery from drug and alcohol addiction really means.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: