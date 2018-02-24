George Harrison: ‘The Quiet Beatle’ had profound thoughts to say

It's hard to believe that it's been 17 years since George Harrison passed away.

The "Quiet Beatle" was also the most spiritual one. I spoke with Susan Shumsky author of "Maharishi & Me: Seeking Enlightment with the Beatles Guru," about her time as a personal attendant to the Indian Guru about George's stay with him in India.

"George was a very spiritual being so he was very serious about learning meditation and practicing. In fact, he and John Lennon both meditated eight hours a day and would compete with each other as to how long they could actually meditate."

While the Beatles were in India meditating, it freed their minds to write several songs about their time there, according to Shumsky. "Dear Prudence," "Sexy Sadie," 'Revolution," "The Fool On The Hill," "Everybody's Got Something To Hide Except For Me And My Monkey," "I'm So Tired," "The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill," and "Get Back."

Harrison celebrated his 25th birthday in India. The Marahishi gave him a globe that had South America on the top and North America on the bottom. He said to George, "Look at the world. It's upside down, everything's wrong, and through transcendental meditation we can make the world right."

So George took the globe, turned it upside down and said "There I've done it."

That pretty much wraps up George's personality.

He may have been "The Quiet Beatle," but when he did speak, he really had something to say that was worth listening to.

Miss You George!