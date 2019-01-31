FAIR HAVEN — The family of a Monmouth County soldier killed in a training accident will say their final goodbyes at a funeral service next week.

Army Private 1st Class Jamie Riley , 21, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags to be flown at half staff Monday, February 4 . The same day, visitation will be at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Road in Red Bank, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow.

Riley was a 2015 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School. He enlisted on Jan. 23, 2018, after attending Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Riley was a Cavalry Scout, Reconnaissance Soldier stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas where he was assigned to the 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

On Jan. 22, he and another soldier were killed in a training accident involving Styker armored vehicles.

Jamie is survived by his parents, Carolyn and Carl Riley, who is the Plainfield police director.

He also has a younger sister, grandparents in Middletown and Belgium and other relatives and friends "on both sides of the Atlantic," according to his obituary .

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation . The organization builds comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay for free while a loved one is in the hospital.

More from NJ 101.5: