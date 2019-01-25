21-year-old soldier from Fair Haven killed in training accident

FAIR HAVEN -- A solider from Fair Haven, New Jersey was one of two killed this weekend in a training incident at McGregor Range in New Mexico.

Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21, died as a result of a collision between two Stryker vehicles, according to a statement from the Army. Also killed in the incident was Cpl. Cole Trevor Wixom, 24, of Michigan. Seven other soldiers were injured.

Riley, a cavalry scout, joined the U.S. Army in January of last year and arrived at Fort Bliss, Texas in June 2018, according to the Army. His awards and decorations include

the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Air Assault badge.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate loss of two of our Ready First Soldiers and injuries to several others in a tragic event that occurred Tuesday evening,” Col. Michael J. Trotter, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, said in a statement provided by the Army “We honor them by remembering their selfless service to the U.S. Army and the nation. Our sincere condolences go to the families of Cpl. Wixom, Pfc. Riley and their Ready First teammates."

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, the Army said.

