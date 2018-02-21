Fun date ideas for NJ couples — Forever 39 Podcast

Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Whether you just started dating your partner or you've been together for a few decades, are you hitting a roadblock when it comes to planning a fun date night? On this week's Forever 39 podcast, we've got your date night covered with the help of FunNewJersey.com's list of 150 date night ideas in New Jersey.

From North Jersey to South Jersey, no matter where you live in the Garden State there's something for everyone. If you like to find treasures among the trash, there are flea markets in Englishtown , Lambertville and Columbus that you can visit. If you're an animal lover, you can visit the Lakota Wolf Preserve in Columbia. In the mood for an adventure? Try skydiving or whitewater rafting .

And for those of you looking to be entertained, there's no need to go to New York City or Philadelphia for some of the most theaters in town. You can check out a show while having a meal at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse , or skip the meal and check out a show at the Paper Mill Playhouse .

So make sure you get your pens ready, or at least have the notes section of your smartphone open, as you listen to us pick our five favorite date ideas from FunNewJersey.com's list of 150.

Got any fun date ideas not included on the list? Email us at forever39@nj1015.com .

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Are you guilty of financial infidelity? PLUS: What physical qualities turn us on in a man? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter , on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about invited guests paying their way at parties, leaving your child home alone, and why you can never leave New Jersey behind.

