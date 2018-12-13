From Fright Fest to Holiday in the Park!
Great to see my friends from Great Adventure in studio on Thursday morning!
Kristin and Kaitlyn from the Great Adventure team brought their friends Doug and Twinkle, two elves playing a part in the annual Christmas Play at the park.
Young actors Jason Mount and Natalie Klein play the star elves in a play your entire family will enjoy. That plus more than one million lights decorating Jersey's favorite theme park.
It's a spectacular display and the park is open Fridays and Saturdays and the entire week between Christmas and New Year! Four shows a day!
Merry Christmas!
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: