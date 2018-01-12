Contact Us
Former Springsteen drummer clears up myth about bandmate

By Steve Trevelise January 12, 2018 11:41 AM

Federici’s Pizza in Freehold makes great pizza but they are not related to the late great E Street Band keyboard player, Danny Federici, who died in 2008. Bruce Springsteen wrote a touching eulogy.

Many people, including myself, who mentioned it when their name came up while discussing the best pizza in New Jersey. It was former E Street drummer Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez who called in and set me straight.

“He’s (Danny) not related to them but we did get to sit in Federici’s box at Freehold Raceway though because he was Federici and we would lie and sit in the box, but he’s no relation at all.”

Lopez, even though there’s no relation, is still a fan of Federici’s pizza, as well as Pete’s Steak House in Hamilton, Carmen’s, Pete and Elda’s in Neptune and Johnny Mac’s in Asbury Park. If there’s ever a man you can trust to find good pizza in New Jersey, it’s Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez.

Vini, back from touring “Light Of Day” in Europe will be bringing that show to Asbury Park on Sunday.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

New Jersey 101.5 FM