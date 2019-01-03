It's been 30 years since the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the infamous "Fog Bowl," and this Sunday the two teams will meet again in the NFC wildcard playoffs at Soldier Field.

The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4, while the Eagles finished second in the NFC East at 9-7. The Eagles were decimated by injuries this year especially on defense and have been forced to go with backup quarterback Nick Foles, who by the way, was the Super Bowl MVP when the Birds won it all last year.

Who will win the game? Only Fluffy knows for sure and here's where he picks the winner of Sundays Eagles vs. Bears Wild Card game, by eating from the bowl in front of the team logo.

