Five moments that signal you’re falling in love — Forever 39 Podcast

Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Aww ... love. There's no doubt love can be a roller coaster of emotions. Some days your partner's annoying little habits drive you so crazy that you truly don't know how you'll spend another day with him, but then there are the days when you feel like your life truly started when he walked into your life.

And while the ebbs and flows of a serious relationship are a reality for all couples, one of the most exciting times is in the beginning, when you're falling in love with each other.

So how do you know if you're falling in love? What signs do you look for? Is it when you change your relationship status on Facebook or when you introduce your beau to your parents for the first time? You might be surprised to know that when it comes to love, social media has got nothing on tradition.

In this week's Forever 39 podcast, we discuss an annual survey by Match, one of the world's largest dating online services, that polls more than 5,500 singles living in the U.S. In this year's "Singles in America" study, Match looks at a number of factors including new dating rituals, how feminism plays a role in today's dating scene, and how millennials view sex and dating. The study also asks today's daters what signals they look for to determine if it. And that's where we focus our conversation.

There's no doubt a lot has changed in the dating scene when compared to 50 years ago, but some things remain the same ... and tradition is what matters when it comes to falling in love. According to the survey, both men and women agree that more traditional moments signal signs of falling in love. Some of these signs include the following:

87 percent cite caring for them when they are sick;

83 percent cite attending a family event as a couple;

82 percent cite telling their friends about the person they're seeing;

79 percent cite going on a vacation as a couple;

76 percent cite telling their parents about the person they're dating.

Isn't it nice to know that while technology and social media have taken over so many aspects of our lives, that today's signals of falling in love remain grounded in tradition.

What signs do you look for that its love? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com .

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Spring break road trips from New Jersey. PLUS: Ten steps to being less judgemental. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode. Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter , on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com .

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss banning the best friend label in schools, the top 2018 spring fashion trends, and 10 ways to improve your sex life.

