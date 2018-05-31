Fishing in New Jersey is red hot! (Watch)

New Jersey has roughly 141 miles of coastline and that's not including the open waters of the Delaware Bay and the hundreds of miles of shoreline along the smaller bays in the Garden State. Saltwater fishing is hot right now. The striped bass run is in full swing from Atlantic City to Asbury Park. Anglers are catching up to 50 lb. stripers and plenty of big blues right off the beach.

Check a local tackle shop at your favorite shore town for the best spots. Most are using bunker chunks just a good cast off the beach. Bunker are the oily fish that are making their spring run up and down the Jersey coast right now and the big fish are swallowing them up, whole or in chunks on your line. If you're not near the shore, you're probably not too far from a great fresh water lake. I went out Wednesday night and got lucky on the first cast!

For more on the regulations (it is New Jersey after all) and the licensing fees check out the Fish and Wildlife website.

