FBI raiding Atlantic City mayor’s home

ATLANTIC CITY — Federal agents searched the home of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. on Monday, but authorities and the mayor himself were tight-lipped about what prompted the raid.

Agents in dark blue FBI windbreakers carried white cardboard boxes out of the house, which is about a mile from Atlantic City's casinos. Earlier they removed a computer and a printer, stashing the items in dark sport utility vehicles.

Outside the home, FBI agent Jessica Weisman said, "We are here in an official capacity, executing a search warrant. That's all we can say."

Gilliam emerged from the home shortly after 12:30, ignoring shouted questions from reporters. He then got into his personal sport utility vehicle and drove away.

A spokeswoman for the mayor's office said it remained open Monday, though Gilliam was not there.

IRS agents also were on the scene, a spokesman for the service's criminal investigations unit said Monday.

Phone and text messages left with Gilliam seeking comment on the investigation were not returned. It was not immediately clear whether he had hired an attorney.

A man driving a car with the Atlantic City logo on its sides drove slowly past Gilliam's home, extending his middle finger to reporters gathered outside.

Gilliam, a Democrat, is in his first year as mayor. The former two-term city councilman defeated Republican incumbent Don Guardian in November 2017 in a contentious election in which Guardian alleged voter fraud by Gilliam's campaign.

In April, a judge threw out a criminal complaint against Gilliam over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee. The committee had accused Gilliam and a former campaign manager of unlawful taking when Gilliam deposited the committee's $10,000 check into his campaign account.

Gilliam said it was a mistake and later returned the money.

Last month, Gilliam and several other people were involved in an early morning fight outside an Atlantic City casino that was caught on surveillance video.

Local prosecutors announced last week they wouldn't file criminal charges, though citizen's complaints filed against Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy were pending in municipal court.

Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy were initially issued summonses for harassment and simple assault as a result of the Nov. 12 incident. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said citizen complaints that were filed against the men will be addressed in North Wildwood Municipal Court on Dec. 11. The prosecutor did not explain his decision.

The mayor is accused of swinging and missing a man but "kept trying to attack him," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5. He also missed a second man who he had tried to punch and "chased him around a car," according to the documents.

A woman told police that Fauntleroy "made threats to harm her" and Gilliam "yelled and made threats to harm her," and told her, "I'll f**k you up," the complaints say.

A man said that Fauntleroy "punched him in the face a few times, then threw him on the floor and chased him."

The complaints did not disclose what led to the incident, which was captured on video that has not been released by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

The Atlantic City Democrat Committee last month called Gilliam and Fauntleroy's behavior "inappropriate" and "unacceptable" and asked Gov. Phil Murphy or Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to use "executive power" to suspend and remove them from office.

In April, a judge threw out a criminal complaint against Gilliam over the alleged theft of a $10,000 check from the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.

