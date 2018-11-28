Atlantic City mayor, councilman won’t be prosecuted for brawl

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's mayor and a councilman will not be prosecuted after they got in a fight last month with casino employees outside a club at the Golden Nugget.

Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy were issued summonses for harassment and simple assault as a result of the Nov. 12 incident.

The case was transferred to Cape May over an undisclosed conflict with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said citizen complaints that were filed against the men will be addressed in North Wildwood Municipal Court on Dec. 11. The prosecutor did not explain his decision.

The mayor is accused of swinging and missing a man but "kept trying to attack him," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5. He also missed a second man who he had tried to punch and "chased him around a car," according to the documents.

A woman told police that Fauntleroy "made threats to harm her" and Gilliam "yelled and made threats to harm her," and told her, "I'll f**k you up," the complaints say.

A man said that Fauntleroy "punched him in the face a few times, then threw him on the floor and chased him."

The complaints did not disclose what led to the incident, which was captured on video that has not been released by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

The Atlantic City Democrat Committee on Monday called Gilliam and Fauntleroy's behavior "inappropriate" and "unacceptable" and asked Gov. Phil Murphy or Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to use "executive power" to suspend and remove them from office.

Oliver told NJ.com that neither she nor the governor will take steps to remove Gilliam from office and they would let the investigation takes its course.

