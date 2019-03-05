Fat Tuesday, donuts and the best ones in New Jersey

I didn't realize this until one of the regular callers into my radio show, "Hugh from Ambler" who's a baker enlightened me, but there is a connection between Fat Tuesday and donuts . Fat Tuesday is all about the deep fried and the donut tops the list. Emily Hilliard from NPR's "Kitchen Window" tells us,

"Among the first foods to be deep-fried were Roman scriblita, a precursor to today's doughnuts and fritters. Originating in the medieval era, most Christian European traditions have developed a version of fried dough for Shrove Tuesday (another name for the day before Lent starts). The rich treats presented a way to use up all of the butter, sugar and fat in the house prior to the self-denying diets of Lent. Traditionally it was an opportunity for indulgence, a day when, once a year, communities would go through the labor-intensive and expensive process of deep-frying in order to partake in a luxurious treat."

With that in mind, I asked my social media followers where the best donut places are in New Jersey. Here's what you came up with. Enjoy your feast for tomorrow it's "Ash Wednesday."

Brett Holcomb - "L&M in Delran"

Maybe Last - "Broad Street Dough Co in Oakhurst"

John Norton - "J&B in Burlington"

Maryjo Hamrick - "Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton"

Stephen Siegel - "McMillan’s bakery Westmont if it’s still there, Terrignos, or Century, both in Bridgeton"

Jeff Faistl - "Duck donuts in Middletown"

More from New Jersey 101.5: