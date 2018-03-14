Even deer in New Jersey are thrown off by the time change

I put corn out for the deer sometimes in winter. It keeps them alive and it keeps them from eating my plants. They usually come after dark, but with the time change this weekend, I got to see them in the daylight for the first time in a long while.

They've gotten so used to me going out there with cans of dried corn, when they hear me shake it, they don't run off. Sometimes they even come right up to me.

