European trips cheaper in August

If you're looking for ways to fill your summer bucket list , how about a trip to Europe? It's a lot cheaper than you think when you book in August. According to the airfare prediction app Hopper, airfares are down nearly 50% from their June and July peaks with bigger discounts available to Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Stockholm.

You would think that you would have to book these trips in advance, but good things come to those who wait, or better yet, those who procrastinate. When you add up what it would cost to spend a week at a Jersey Shore location which you've probably been to a thousand times, not that there's anything wrong with that, Europe in the summer isn't a bad idea. But if you're going to do it, best to book now.

More from New Jersey 101.5: