Eric Scott’s Shrimp and Corn Chowder

TRENTON — During these cold winter days, nothing beats a steaming bowl of rich, creamy chowder.

Going through one of my mom’s old cookbooks, I came across her recipe for a delicious shrimp and corn chowder. She didn’t make it often, but it was such a treat when she did!

Chowder can be a tricky soup to make. If you burn the roux or curdle the cream, the dish is ruined. I’ve modified this recipe over the years to make it virtually foolproof. It will take you about 10 minutes to put together some simple ingredients in your slow cooker, and then just walk away. In a few hours, you’ll have a hearty treat your whole family will love! Watch the video to see how easy it is to make!

Ingredients:

½ lb. red bliss potatoes

16 oz. bag frozen whole kernel sweet corn

½ lb. cleaned, deveined, peeled shrimp (tails off)

4 cups chicken stock

¼ cup finely chopped celery

½ tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. Old Bay seasoning

½ tsp. Cajun seasoning

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

½ cup heavy cream

Garnish with toasted bread and grated cheddar cheese.

