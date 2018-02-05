Easy and quick homemade fried pickles recipe

Friday was dubbed ‘Fried Pickle Day’ for no particular reason other than that Meteorologist Dan Zarrow brought in a jar of pickles one morning and the morning crew loves to eat. Thanks to Eric Scott , who brought in a home deep fryer and cooked homemade fried pickles, now you can make this delicious snack in your own kitchen with Eric’s quick and easy recipe. Follow along in the video or use these instructions:

For the pickles:

- Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 3/4teaspoons Cajun seasoning

- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

- Kosher salt

- 2 cups sliced dill pickles, drained

Coat pickles in batter. Fry 3-5 minutes or until batter is light brown and crisp.

For the sauce:

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

- 1 tablespoon drained horseradish

- 2 teaspoons ketchup

- 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

- 1 chipotle pepper (mashed)

More from New Jersey 101.5: