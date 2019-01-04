Doyle’s vote for New Jersey’s state song

Did you know that New Jersey is the only state without a state song? Jeff discovered that which reminded me of a time in the ‘90s when there was a competition to find a state song with songs like the late Red Mascara’s “I’m From New Jersey” being suggested.

There was one song, however, that I always liked and thought would be a good state song: “In New Jersey” as performed by students from Van Holten Primary School in Bridgewater. The recording isn’t the best, but you can hear the clear young voices well enough to get a sense of the song. Hear "In New Jersey" below.

