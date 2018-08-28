Don’t like Trump idiot billboard, don’t look

So try to unravel this. A guy named Neil Harrison says he's a political activist who paid $1,000 for this billboard to go up in Union, NJ. The township does not own the land nor the billboard that sits on it. Yet Union is being excoriated for allowing a billboard insulting Trump to go on its property. In bold font it reads OUR LEADER THE IDIOT.

The township is pointing out the billboard is not in violation of any township ordinances and that it is owned by Outfront Media Group. No matter, people are blowing up Union's Facebook page with outrage. Township spokesperson Natalie Pineiro says, "It has been a resounding outrage to the fact that somebody is going to these lengths to attack a sitting president. It’s something we’ve heard equally about from residents no matter their party, age, demographic. It’s something that’s caused a stir here."

To everyone complaining, are you really upset because the message is attacking a sitting president? Or are you upset that it's attacking Trump? Had it been the same sentiment about Obama would you have your panties in such a bunch? Had it been an anti-immigrant or anti-transgender billboard would you be expressing your outrage?

It's no surprise that the thinnest-skinned president has a fan base made of the thinnest-skinned Americans. Here's a so-called president who has cheapened the office by being an internet troll, attacking foes and sometimes friends alike with some of the most childish name-calling in history, a man-child who took days to be finally prodded and cajoled into feigning even the slightest respect for the late Sen. John McCain. This president's fanboys are now going to be upset because someone is calling their cult leader a name?

President Trump called former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove stupid five times. He called Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien stupid three times. He referred to Rep. Maxine Waters as "low IQ" seven times. He's called Don Lemon unintelligent three times. Along with that he of implied Lebron James was dumb. He said John McCain wasn't a war hero because he was captured. He spastically imitated disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. He called the people who work at Wall Street Journal "dummies." He once asked, "How stupid are the people of Iowa?" He called Marco Rubio a clown and referred to him as "little Marco." He disparaged Sen. Rand Paul for his looks. He called Sen. Bernie Sanders a "maniac." He continues to insult his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That's just the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

Now everyone from the dish-it-out-but-can't-take-it crowd is upset? It's all very simple. If you don't like your president being treated the way he treats people himself, simply don't look at the billboard. Problem solved.

