Dog that escaped to NJ through Lincoln Tunnel found dead

WEEHAWKEN — An energetic dog who escaped its dog walker in Manhattan and ran through the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey was found dead.

Lolo was a nine-month-old terrier pup that got free Thursday afternoon in Hell's Kitchen and then dashed toward the Lincoln Tunnel. After running a mile and a half through the tube, Lolo was was spotted in Elysian Park in Hoboken on Friday.

Joey Liao, on his Facebook page, said the Port Authority thought she may have run through a small side tunnel to freedom.

Owner Kate Addicott, on her Twitter account, tweeted on Saturday that Lolo was struck by a car and died.

Pete Liao, who was dog-sitting Lolo while her owners were on vacation, told NorthJersey.com that Lolo was found near the Port Imperial Ferry. He told NBC New York that Addicott cut her trip short to come home and help with the search.

Liao said Lolo was a rescue from Puerto Rico.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: