Dog goes missing in NJ after bolting through Lincoln Tunnel

HOBOKEN — The hunt is on for a nine-month-old terrier pup that freed itself from its owner Thursday afternoon in Hell's Kitchen and then dashed toward the Lincoln Tunnel, NorthJersey.con reported.

Lolo appears to have traveled the 1.5-mile tube under the Hudson River and made it to Weehawken.

Witnesses say they spotted Lolo on Friday afternoon in Elysian Park in Hoboken. Not the trail appears to have gone cold as temperatures remain dangerously low.

The small white dog was wearing a color with an ID medallion.

Anyone who spots Lolo is asked to call police or 212-262-0096.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .