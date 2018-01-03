Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Divorcing in NJ: Here’s what you need to know — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 January 3, 2018 6:00 AM

Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on iTunes

Subscribe to 'Forever 39' on Google Play

Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

January is not just a time for making and sticking with resolutions, it’s also the most popular month for divorces. Known as divorce month among family law lawyers, January has the most number of divorce filings, according to eDivorcePapers.com.

So while it’s safe to say love isn’t exactly in the air during the month of January, there are some things that couples need to keep in mind when thinking about breaking up for good. In this Forever 39 episode, we talk with a New Jersey family law attorney that lays out exactly what couples need to know when deciding to divorce in the Garden State.

Jennifer Millner has been practicing family law for three decades, and she’s currently a partner with Fox Rothschild. She told us that in addition to January, February and September are also popular times for divorce filings.

So what’s the driving force behind most divorces? You get a gold star if you said finances.

“The number one reason, or at least really far up on the list, is definitely financial problems. Over the course of time where we’ve had the Great Recession, or we’ve had other financial crises, we’ve definitely seen very significant increases in divorces,” Millner tells Forever 39.

Millner said it’s been her experience that even those that have cheated once or twice in their marriages, it’s often because they are looking to escape a more deep-rooted problem, which is often finances.

And while finances is at the forefront for most couples, Millner said the bottom line is lack of communication.

“People get divorced for so many different reasons, and very often if comes down to a lack of ability to communicate with each other to solve problems.”

So what do you need to know about divorcing in New Jersey? For starters, Millner said the cost of a divorce will vary depending on the complexity of the case. The length of time before a divorce is finalized also varies depending on the type of case before the judge. Millner said according to guidelines from the Administrative Office of the Courts, the goal is to finalize a divorce filed in the court system within 12 months of the initial filing.

And while there’s certainly a lot of things to navigate in a divorce, there’s four pieces of advice Millner said she stresses to all her clients. First, Millner always asks perspective clients if they have tried marriage counseling. Perhaps the marriage isn’t over, and can be saved through counseling.

The second piece of advice Millner gives has to do with gathering information.

“The more information someone can find out about their finances, their assets, their debts — the easiest it is for their lawyer to help them,” Millner said.

She said having access to a couple’s financial records can help her give estimates about what they can expect in the process.

And if you guessed that cell phones might play a role in divorce proceedings, you’re right. Millner said she always advises clients to never put anything in writing.

“Never put anything in writing, and that includes a text or an email, that you don’t want to be seen by your grandmother or a judge.”

And here’s the kicker … this includes anything you wrote on social media, sent in an email or text, or left as a voicemail, throughout your entire relationship. Millner said even something you posted on Facebook in the beginning of your relationship could be admissible in court. Oh boy!

Finally, she also tells her clients with children not to say anything negative about the other parent in front of the kids.

“No matter what horrible thing that other parent has done, their children still love their parents,” Millner said.

So if you just can’t seem to get on the same page with your spouse, and divorce is the only option left on the table, this episode of Forever 39 might just help you answer a few questions you have about the process.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Wedding trends in 2018. PLUS: Looking back on 2017. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Get to know your hosts: Annette and Megan

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about why so many parents are footing the bills for their adult children, curing the winter blues, and what experts say a healthy relationship looks like.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

Filed Under: | Category: Entertainment | Forever 39 Podcast | New Jersey News | Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM