Diet tips from ‘Huell’ of the TV show ‘Breaking Bad’

Lavell Crawford was in studio with us today and he was hilarious. He came in on what we dubbed "Fried Pickle Day", which just turned into "Fried Food Day" with enough fried pickles and empanadas (thanks to the Empanada Monster food truck) to feed the whole NJ 101.5 office. Lavell brought up the empanadas more than anyone else did, which got us on the topic of losing weight. Don't miss my conversation with him about his #1 tip to lose weight...which involve #2.

There's still time to grab a ticket to one of his shows tonight at the Stress Factory. Saturday night is already sold out! Get tickets HERE !

Enjoy!

