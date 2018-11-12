Dennis and Judi return to the comedy stage

For the first time in almost a year, Judi and I will bring our show back to the stage for a great night of comedy. We have a great line-up to share with you that night, along with some great stories and live interactive fun. We're looking to share a great night with all of our friends and listeners.

With the outpouring of support we received this summer from so many people, we can't wait to get together with all of you and tell you some stories you haven't heard on the air! We certainly hope you can join us on Saturday night Dec. 8th at the Millstone Performing Arts Center in Millstone. It's right in the middle of the state, so we're hoping as many of our listeners as possible can make it!

