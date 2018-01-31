Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Whether you're dating again after a nasty divorce or playing the field via Tinder, dating can be hard work. Not only are there so many online dating sites to choose from, but the dating rules that applied in your 20s no longer work now that you're in your 40s.

On this episode of Forever 39, we review the dating rules that are no longer in, while also discussing the ones that will always always be in, no matter how old you are. For this segment, our discussion is based on an article published in Glamour that lists five outdated relationship rules that need to be given the heave-ho.

Click on the podcast player above to hear our thoughts on sleeping with a guy on the first date or waiting three days to make contact. Glamour says these dating rules no longer apply, but do we agree? And what do you think? Should you only be dating people that check off all your boxes, or is it time to give Mr. "almost right enough" a chance? Let us know your thoughts by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com .

