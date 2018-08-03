Dangerous parasite could be in salads, wraps at Walgreens, Trader Joe’s

A concern about contaminated foods sold at several chains has prompted a warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The warning was issued for beef, pork and poultry salads and wraps distributed by Caito Foods that could be sold at Walgreens, Trader Joe's and Kroger supermarkets.

Caito foods was warned by Fresh Express, a lettuce supplier, that its chopped romaine lettuce was being recalled.

A statement from the Food Safety and Inspection Service said the warning was being issued "out of an abundance of caution" because of possible contamination with cyclospora .

The FDA confirmed that it found cyclospora parasites in the Fresh Express salad mix used at McDonald's restaurants in some states. Last month, more than 160 people in 10 states, not including New Jersey, were sickened after eating at McDonald's.

Anyone who bought the products listed here is urged to not eat them and to either dispose of them or bring them back to the store. Caito foods is also working with the Department of Agriculture to ensure that all potentially contaminated products are removed from store shelves.

Cyclospora is defined by the USDA as an illness caused by an intestinal parasite. The incubation period can range from two to 14 days. Anyone concerned about possibly being infected should contact their health care provider immediately.

The warning from the USDA comes just a few months after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged consumers to throw away store-bought romaine lettuce because of potential E. coli contamination. A woman who claims she got sick from E. coli filed a lawsuit against Panera , saying her illness was caused by a salad she bought from the restaurant.

Anyone with concerns about food safety can contact the Food Safety and Inspection Service virtual representative website or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

