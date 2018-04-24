Cookie dough lovers NEED to know about this new dessert craze

There’s a new game in town, folks. For those of you who, like me, have a sweet tooth that can never be satisfied, there’s something new for you out there. And if you haven’t heard of it yet, fasten your seatbelts; you won’t be able to get enough of this decadent treat. It’s cookie dough.

You read that correctly, COOKIE DOUGH. Yup, cookie dough lovers heaven is coming to a mall near you and it’s called Dough Life Edible Cookie Dough. Forget serve-yourself yogurt, ice cream mix-ins and smoothies. There’s a new dessert snack trend in town and this one is not to be missed! This is the second New Jersey location for the New York-based company; theres one that opened in March at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

With seven locations already serving throughout New York and New Jersey and one set to open soon at Freehold Raceway Mall, the cookie dough lovers among us will rejoice! Served by the scoop like ice cream and eaten with a spoon, the edible cookie dough at Dough Life is the dessert to end all desserts.

And how about these flavors?

There’s KING CARAMEL (Signature Dough with Caramel, Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate), PEANUT MOTHER BUTTER (Peanut Butter Dough with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces), S'MORE PLEASE (Signature Dough with Graham Cracker, Fluff and Mini Chocolate Morsels), and THE OLD FASHIONED (Signature Dough with Cinnamon, Oatmeal and Raisin).

Is your mouth watering yet? For more info go here.

More from New Jersey 101.5: