“Comedian” may not be an actual job title — #SpeakingMillennial

Forgive me if this is insensitive, but I don't know if Mennonites are allowed to watch stand-up comedy. The official church stance on Bobcat Goldthwait aren't readily available on wikipedia.

My guess, however, is that they are not allowed to watch, because when my wife and I traveled to Mennonite country this week to meet our new puppy,

the approximately 97 children present were utterly baffled when their father asked me what I did for a living. I said, "comedian" and when their father turned to them and said, "Do you know what a comedian is?" they all shook their heads at once.

The father scratched at his beard, thought a moment, and then explained it like this: "a comedian is kind of like a clown... with no makeup."

The kids understood even as I found a new existential low.

It was actually hilarious, and a huge subject of the conversation that Kristina and I have in the podcast we recorded mere minutes after that interaction. It's another movable feast for your ears as we do our third official live-driving podcast!

Don't worry, though, you won't miss your Bill and Jessica fix! They're back in studio to discuss the particulars of the podcast with me. They're just as baffled as the Mennonite children as to what I am!

