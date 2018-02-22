Comedian lies about his age to get a job, then gets robbed

Don't miss one of the fastest rising stars in comedy, Arnez J at the Stress Factory all weekend.

Arnex joined me in studio on Thursday to discuss his career that started when he lied about his age to work at a gas station. As he explained to me, that career move only lasted a week when he got robbed at gun point. He came in ready to battle with me over politics, but instead we had a good chat about being on differrent sides...and he even said one positive thing about President Trump...although he had difficulty saying Trump-...called him President T-Bone. Of course, I was reminded of Senator Cory Booker's imaginary friend ...but that's another story.

Regardless of your politics, you gotta go see this guy perform . He's just funny.

