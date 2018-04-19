It's Wednesday, that means the latest episode of my podcast with Jessica Nutt and J ay Black dropped at midnight!

This episode (which Jay assures me is number 54) is unique as we brought in two former students of Jay's from his high school teaching days. In studio, Jay introduced his writing partner, the acclaimed Hollywood director, Brian Herzlinger .

You can be sure he'll be joining us on a future podcast in the very near future. Brian doesn't sound like a fan of President Trump, but I think he's with me on plastic.

