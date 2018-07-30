College linebacker Tommy Farrell plays football with Trev’s boys

You can tell it's August when football is in the air. At the Trevelise house, it never leaves, like a scent that lingers from the Super Bowl. Lennon and Albert and many of their friends spend so much time playing on my lawn that they have formed the "Side Yard League."

Imagine their surprise when they were joined by New Jersey 101.5 producer Tommy Farrell who played linebacker at Stone Hill College . They spent the day peppering him with questions about what it's like to play and Tommy regaling them with story after story. Now they can tell the story of this day...

More from New Jersey 101.5: