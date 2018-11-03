City of Angels takes addiction battle to Washington

What started as one man's fight against addiction has now gone to our nation's capital.

City of Angels is an independent organization started by Kevin Meara, who lost his son Casey to addiction. City of Angels presented at the first Department of Justice Opioid Summit in Washington, D.C. “It was an honor spending the morning with Attorney General Sessions and to present at the first-ever DOJ Opioid Summit, as City Of Angels views advocacy as one of the most important of our many initiatives,” said Kevin Meara, who first met Jeff Sessions at the White House one year ago.

Meara served on the panel, “A Call To Action” with Admiral James Winnefeld (ret), former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Walter Rains of Kentucky, who both lost their sons to opioid addiction. Although he explained how City Of Angels was formed after the tragic June 30, 2008 overdose death of his oldest son, KC, due to the audience he went on to highlight their interaction with law enforcement. “I recognize how much all our partners in law enforcement give City Of Angels through their collaboration and cooperation, so this was my opportunity to give back to them by recognizing their contributions,” said Meara.

Among the Jersey people Meara highlighted were:

Detective Scott Kivet, Robbinsville CARE

Tom Carr & Jeff Beeson, Baltimore HIDTA — ODMAP

Maj Juan Colon (ret) & Trp Adam Polhemus, NJSP DMI

Sharon Joyce, NJ AG -NJ CARES

Chief Brian Pesce, Bordentown Twp & Pros. Scott Coffina, Burlington Co -Recovery Coach Initiatives

Spc Agt Joe Crowder, VASP -HS Awareness Initiative

Ptl Holly Arana, Princeton, Det Sgt Joe Ciabattoni, Bordentown, Ptl Tamika Veal,

Trenton, Ptl Larry Cabella, Ewing - Certified Recovery Coaches

Sgt Craig Hoover, East Brunswick - Opioid Initiative

Pros Sean Dalton (ret) & Det Danni LoRusso, Gloucester Co -Gloucester Initiative and NEOA training

City Of Angels has expanded their advocacy, having worked with both the Obama and Trump Administrations, the White House ONDCP, HIDTA, the DEA, former Gov. Chris Christie’s ReachNJ Initiative, and were recently recognized with the 2018 Jefferson Honors Award for Volunteerism.

City of Angels has no parent organization, and they never charge for their services, which include interventions, recovery support, and other programs and activities. City Of Angels works with anyone needing help with addiction, whether or not they have health insurance. Kevin's been on the show many times, and as much fun as we have on the air, you will always find him during the breaks texting, talking to and helping those reaching out for his help at the moment. I'll never forget the one morning after the show where he tweeted out a picture of him holding the holy cards of the 23 funerals he attended that month. There are too many of those months. As great as it is seeing Kevin and City Of Angels in Washington, here's hoping one day they return for the victory lap.

